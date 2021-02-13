Stephens Upgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICBK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $280,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

