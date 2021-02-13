Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 699,812 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,684.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,888,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 399.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 301,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 241,118 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $49.06 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

