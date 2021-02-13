Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $465,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,274,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after acquiring an additional 375,722 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,788,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,081,000 after buying an additional 261,674 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

