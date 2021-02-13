Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $20,083,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.