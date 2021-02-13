Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,194,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $864.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.89, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $811.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,530 shares of company stock worth $110,157,970 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

