Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,954,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,920,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,866,000.

SCHG opened at $136.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $136.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

