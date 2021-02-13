Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,333 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $113.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

