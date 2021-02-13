Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

