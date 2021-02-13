State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $33,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 69,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Twitter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 298,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $71.90 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.