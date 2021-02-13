State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 360.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of GoDaddy worth $36,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $69,628,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 672,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after acquiring an additional 301,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,400. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

