State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Equitable were worth $30,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Equitable by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.