State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,067 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day moving average is $200.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

