State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

