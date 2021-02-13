State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 86,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 55,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.