State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.24. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

