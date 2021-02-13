State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,352,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.99 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

