State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

CHD opened at $82.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.