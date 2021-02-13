Star Bulk Carriers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,110 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,081% compared to the typical volume of 348 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $5,024,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 282.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

