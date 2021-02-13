Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Stantec reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stantec.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Stantec by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Stantec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 80,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

