Stakenet (XSN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $176,303.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $41.83 million and $176,303.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00564873 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005512 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00032636 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $861.48 or 0.01836305 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00024635 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,077,403 coins and its circulating supply is 113,076,982 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.