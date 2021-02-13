St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,039.29

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,039.29 and traded as high as $1,181.00. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $1,179.00, with a volume of 434,954 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,040.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

