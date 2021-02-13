ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $380.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $380.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

