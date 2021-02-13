ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,976 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 127,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 119,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

