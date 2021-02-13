ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 1,481 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,331,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 31,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 157,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 95,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

