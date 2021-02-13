SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SSPPF stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

