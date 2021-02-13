SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.36 to $4.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.685 billion to $4.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.36-4.64 EPS.

Shares of SSNC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.71.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

