Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $24,961,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $22,281,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $272.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.37. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $273.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

