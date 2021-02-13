SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Up 367.7% in January

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 367.7% from the January 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SPYR stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
About SPYR
