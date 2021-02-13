SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Up 367.7% in January

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 367.7% from the January 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SPYR stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Get SPYR alerts:

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, engages in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015. SPYR, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.