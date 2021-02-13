SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 284,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,291. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.