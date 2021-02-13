SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.