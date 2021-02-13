SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.
SPS Commerce stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.
In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
