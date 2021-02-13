SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 396,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 115,441 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 167,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $61.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

