SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 317,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

