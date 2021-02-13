SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.