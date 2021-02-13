Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,333. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Spanish Broadcasting System has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $4.00.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

