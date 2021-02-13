S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.6% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.45. 1,947,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

