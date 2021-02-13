Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,287,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

