Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $836.27

Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $836.27 and traded as high as $960.00. Sopheon plc (SPE.L) shares last traded at $945.00, with a volume of 11,480 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 851 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 837.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.95 million and a P/E ratio of 58.54.

About Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and innovation planning.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon plc (SPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon plc (SPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.