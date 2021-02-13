Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sonos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,319.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,612 shares of company stock worth $17,499,160 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 203,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 1,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,351,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

