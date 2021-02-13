Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sonos updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,612 shares of company stock worth $17,499,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.