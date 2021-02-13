Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $686.44

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.44 and traded as high as $720.00. Solid State plc (SOLI.L) shares last traded at $715.00, with a volume of 18,293 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £63.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 687.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 631.10.

Get Solid State plc (SOLI.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Solid State plc (SOLI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State plc (SOLI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State plc (SOLI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.