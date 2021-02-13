SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.75.

SNC opened at C$26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.43. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

