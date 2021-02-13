Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $6,365,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,893 shares of company stock worth $12,876,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

