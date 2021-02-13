Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $708.25

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $708.25 and traded as high as $727.00. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) shares last traded at $720.00, with a volume of 67,150 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 708.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 646.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of £799.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)’s payout ratio is 6.89%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

