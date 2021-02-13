Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $35,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WORK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $205,127.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,496.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

