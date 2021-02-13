Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDTK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 526,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,120. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

