Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 80,515 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius International Insurance Group stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.62. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

