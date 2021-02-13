Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.60.

SILK opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $641,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $570,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares in the company, valued at $8,135,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,946,338. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,687,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.