Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $655,050.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $4,320,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.