Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading 15.2% Higher

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.02. 5,397,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,619,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.