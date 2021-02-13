Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

